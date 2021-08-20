Millennium Management LLC Sells 44,523 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 71.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Brady by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $51.46 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

