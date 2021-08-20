MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 178,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $3.38 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

