MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Announces Earnings Results

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MNSO stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 2,486.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

