MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MINISO Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,835. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

