MKM Partners Increases Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Price Target to $11.50

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $6.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of FLGC opened at $8.81 on Friday. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

