MMOCoin (MMO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $402,310.05 and $15.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.