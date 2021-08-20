Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,829 Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.93 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $793.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

