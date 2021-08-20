Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $683.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

