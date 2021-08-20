Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 996,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:MOD remained flat at $$12.78 during trading hours on Friday. 252,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,362. The company has a market capitalization of $661.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $1,663,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 659.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 75,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

