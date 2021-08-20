Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.44 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $26.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.17 billion to $27.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.67 billion to $29.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.00. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.09.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

