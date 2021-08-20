Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LON MNDI traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,044 ($26.70). 591,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,425.47 ($18.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,967.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

