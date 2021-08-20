MONK Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, MONK has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. MONK has a market cap of $1.19 million and $3,991.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008491 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

