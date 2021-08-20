Morgan Stanley Acquires 9,625 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banner were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.90 on Friday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

