Morgan Stanley Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $345.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

Shares of SHW opened at $302.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

