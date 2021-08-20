Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 714,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.01 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

