Morgan Stanley Raises Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $47.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,383. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

