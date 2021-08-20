MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €45.07 ($53.02). MorphoSys shares last traded at €45.05 ($53.00), with a volume of 381,904 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.56 ($104.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of €57.01.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

