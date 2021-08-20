MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.17.

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.41 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 271,132 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

