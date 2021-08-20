MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €183.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €209.92 ($246.97).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €198.35 ($233.35) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €208.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

