Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

MBIO opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

