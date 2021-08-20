Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Myomo were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Myomo by 1,061,692.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 276,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myomo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myomo during the first quarter worth $2,284,000. 27.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYO stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.41. Myomo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 73.84% and a negative net margin of 90.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Myomo in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

