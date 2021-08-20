Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Buys $367,138.20 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

MYOV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,262. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

