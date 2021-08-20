National Bankshares Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$15.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.66. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.