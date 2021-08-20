National Bankshares Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.51.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$5.83.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.