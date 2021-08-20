Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,811. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $890.82 million, a PE ratio of 649.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $344,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,901 shares of company stock valued at $708,686 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

