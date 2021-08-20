Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.80. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

