Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.32

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 3835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Navient by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,414,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

