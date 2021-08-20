Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 231,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 37,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.96. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%.

Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

