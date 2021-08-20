NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $4.33 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $119.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00008896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 436,608,064 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

