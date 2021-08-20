Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 16,521 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LOB stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.22.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.