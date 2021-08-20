Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 16,521 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LOB stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.22.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LOB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
