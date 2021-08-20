Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Sells $26,415.30 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NKTR opened at $13.07 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $20,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 657,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

