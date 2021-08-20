Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €68.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €69.15 ($81.35).

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

ETR NEM traded down €0.72 ($0.85) during trading on Friday, reaching €80.60 ($94.82). 118,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.98. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €80.38 ($94.56).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

