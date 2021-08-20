Neo (NEO) Price Tops $56.22

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Neo has a market cap of $3.97 billion and $511.75 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $56.22 or 0.00115912 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002640 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057659 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00139624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

