Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neo Performance Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

