NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.45.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.68.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $17,411,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

