NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. 666,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,728. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

