Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Nestlé stock opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $355.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $451,949,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at about $101,335,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after buying an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at about $5,609,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

