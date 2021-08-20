Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Given New C$0.15 Price Target at National Bankshares

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Shares of NCU stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.32.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.