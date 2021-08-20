New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 118,546 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.86.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
