New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 118,546 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

