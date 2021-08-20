New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,828,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 492,692 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Comcast worth $674,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,450,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

