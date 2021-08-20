Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.50.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $888.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.