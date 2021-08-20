Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $1.89

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $10.77 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00845687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

