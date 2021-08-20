Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Andrew Alford Sells 189 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $140.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after buying an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

