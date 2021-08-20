NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,211,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total transaction of $10,158,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $126,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,659,315 shares of company stock valued at $514,283,426. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $349.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.10 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

