NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 241,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 183,689 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,885,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of PXE opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.