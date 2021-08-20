NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to announce sales of $18.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.58 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $86.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.81 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,995,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.69. 139,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,042. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

