NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.76 Million

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to announce sales of $18.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.58 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $86.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.81 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,995,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.69. 139,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,042. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.