NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. reduced their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.85.

Shares of NICE traded up $5.15 on Friday, reaching $272.97. 1,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,036. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.57.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

