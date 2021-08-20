Nicholas Rozdilsky Sells 16,071 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $22.33 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $791.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. On average, analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $4,198,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $7,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

