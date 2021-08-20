NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.3% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

