NIX (NIX) Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, NIX has traded 8% lower against the dollar. NIX has a market cap of $1.08 million and $71,397.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,032.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.59 or 0.06815654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.35 or 0.01401903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00375013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00144178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.16 or 0.00570149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.71 or 0.00339582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00319103 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.